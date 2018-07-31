Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gray Television worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 876,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 322,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 492,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 120,842 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,718,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of Gray Television opened at $15.10 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.57. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $226.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

