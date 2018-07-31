Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 802 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AMETEK by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 56,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,744,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $151,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $520,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

