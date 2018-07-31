Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Government Properties Income Trust to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Government Properties Income Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Government Properties Income Trust alerts:

Government Properties Income Trust opened at $15.05 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Government Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Government Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Government Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.