Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.66 million.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,678. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Goodrich Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

