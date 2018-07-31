Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) versus Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (ACSF) Head to Head Comparison

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (NASDAQ:ACSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC 58.88% 8.11% 4.29% Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM 35.76% 3.92% 2.15%

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC $137.76 million 8.19 $82.28 million $1.25 15.07 Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM $17.52 million 7.02 $5.70 million N/A N/A

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM.

Risk & Volatility

Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Golub Capital BDC and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM.

Dividends

Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Golub Capital BDC pays out 102.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golub Capital BDC has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a business development company specializing in first lien and second lien floating rate loans. It also invests in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations.

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.