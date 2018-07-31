GoldPieces (GP) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

GoldPieces (CURRENCY:GP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, GoldPieces has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldPieces coin can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. GoldPieces has a market capitalization of $73,668.00 and $0.00 worth of GoldPieces was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldPieces alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.02847616 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000858 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005262 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003005 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003374 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001326 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GoldPieces Coin Profile

GP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2015. GoldPieces’ total supply is 1,220,161 coins. GoldPieces’ official Twitter account is @Gold_Pieces and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldPieces is goldpieces.net

GoldPieces Coin Trading

GoldPieces can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPieces directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldPieces should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldPieces using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldPieces Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldPieces and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.