Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Chevron (CVX) a $141.00 Price Target

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has been assigned a $141.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chevron from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron opened at $127.83 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $240.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chevron has a 12-month low of $105.30 and a 12-month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $17,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,178,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $603,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,655 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 308.0% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 566.9% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.