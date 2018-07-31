GoldCoin (GLD) Price Hits $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $4,025.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009301 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001617 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000893 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (GLD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,182,380 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

