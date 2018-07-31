Glu Mobile (GLUU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Glu Mobile traded up $0.13, hitting $5.33, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

In other Glu Mobile news, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 134,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $648,315.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,071.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 339,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,702,507.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 275,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,058.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,774,893 shares of company stock worth $10,178,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Glu Mobile from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Glu Mobile from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.