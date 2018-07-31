Globalstar (GSAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Globalstar to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a net margin of 172.06% and a return on equity of 145.71%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.08.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
