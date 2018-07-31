Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

“We continue to expect voxelotor in conjunction with HU to become the standard-of-care, especially in younger patients, which could make these patients asymptomatic much like SCD-trait subjects. Our Buy rating and price target of $125 is based on a DCF analysis, derived using a beta of 1.5, terminal growth rate of 0.5%, risk premium of 4.93%, calculated WACC of 10.4%, and tax rate of 15% beginning in FY 2024. We estimate approximately 70K patients in U.S., 42K patients in the $$60K (increased from $75K and $50K) U.S.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.43.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $40.45 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 42,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $1,839,248.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $145,606.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $61,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,674 shares of company stock worth $2,173,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,023,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4,463.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 469,323 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,262,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,718.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

