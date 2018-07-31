GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Insider David Redfern Sells 1,925 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.69), for a total transaction of £30,318.75 ($39,835.44).

David Redfern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 10th, David Redfern purchased 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,564 ($20.55) per share, with a total value of £125.12 ($164.39).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22), reaching GBX 1,581.60 ($20.78), on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,568,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.66).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,780 ($23.39) to GBX 1,790 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.34) price target (up previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.02)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,525 ($20.04) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,440 ($18.92) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,539.66 ($20.23).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

