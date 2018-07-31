GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Insider David Redfern Sells 1,925 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.69), for a total transaction of £30,318.75 ($39,835.44).
David Redfern also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 10th, David Redfern purchased 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,564 ($20.55) per share, with a total value of £125.12 ($164.39).
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22), reaching GBX 1,581.60 ($20.78), on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,568,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.66).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,780 ($23.39) to GBX 1,790 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.34) price target (up previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.02)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,525 ($20.04) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,440 ($18.92) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,539.66 ($20.23).
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.
