GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Holdings Reduced by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up about 1.5% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 26,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. TNB Financial lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. TNB Financial now owns 37,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 849,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after buying an additional 47,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline traded up $0.39, reaching $41.47, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 139,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,908. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 159.74%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

