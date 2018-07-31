Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 2,641 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Intuitive Surgical worth $102,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,555,000 after acquiring an additional 62,491 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,399,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,678,000 after acquiring an additional 87,127 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 736,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 71,464 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.3% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 724,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,079,000 after acquiring an additional 127,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 598,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.97.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 265 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $123,259.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,470 shares in the company, valued at $216,969,191.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,655 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.15, for a total transaction of $1,229,663.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,452 shares of company stock worth $46,154,204. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.28 on Tuesday, hitting $508.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,626. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $307.89 and a one year high of $539.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.95 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

