Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Invests $74.94 Million in Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,232,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,936,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Senseonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 128,658 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senseonics traded up $0.12, hitting $3.65, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 43,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.93. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 828.76% and a negative return on equity of 406.72%. The business’s revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Senseonics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 519,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $2,010,894.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,540,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

