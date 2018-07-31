Gibson Energy (GEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.22

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.22 and last traded at C$18.16, with a volume of 146092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GEI shares. Raymond James downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. Gibson Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding bought 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,802.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,260 shares of company stock worth $199,802.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

