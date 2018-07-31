German American Bancorp. (GABC) Issues Earnings Results

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.09. German American Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GABC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, German American Bancorp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $79,762.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 27,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,546.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 30,016 shares of company stock worth $1,103,535 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

