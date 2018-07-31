Genpact (G) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Genpact (NYSE:G) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Genpact to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its FY18 guidance at $1.72-1.76 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.71 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genpact traded up $0.08, hitting $30.27, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 20,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Genpact has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $212,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

