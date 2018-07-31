Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.40.

Shares of GWR stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.41. 9,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,791. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Genesee & Wyoming’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $83,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,997.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $261,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,482,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,247,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,341,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 26.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 939,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,513,000 after acquiring an additional 198,203 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 921,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,037,000 after acquiring an additional 93,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

