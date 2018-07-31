Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Given a $96.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Genesee & Wyoming opened at $82.71 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $85.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.93 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 25.71%. Genesee & Wyoming’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $261,080 in the last three months. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,482,000 after acquiring an additional 124,683 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,247,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,341,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 939,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,513,000 after acquiring an additional 198,203 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 921,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,037,000 after acquiring an additional 93,059 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

