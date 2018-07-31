General Motors (GM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

NYSE GM opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

In other news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

