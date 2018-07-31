General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,430 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,833,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $4,393,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Peter C. Erickson sold 52,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,332,975.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $105,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,169.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,124 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

