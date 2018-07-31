General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. General Mills posted sales of $3.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $17.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $17.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of General Mills opened at $45.92 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. General Mills has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $105,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,169.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $253,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,877.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 142,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,261,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,588,000 after buying an additional 4,033,152 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,504,000 after buying an additional 1,311,067 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,083,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,156,000 after buying an additional 1,285,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,529,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,102,000 after buying an additional 851,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $34,120,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

