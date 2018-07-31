General Electric (GE) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Bank of America

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday. Bank of America currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.34.

General Electric opened at $13.16 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

