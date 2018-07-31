General Dynamics (GD) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.88.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.39%.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.