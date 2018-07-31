GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.81 ($40.95).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, reaching €33.36 ($39.25). 495,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €34.06 ($40.07) and a 1-year high of €42.88 ($50.45).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

