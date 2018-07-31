GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €33.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.81 ($40.95).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft opened at €33.27 ($39.14) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €34.06 ($40.07) and a 52 week high of €42.88 ($50.45).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

