Gastar Exploration (GST) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News articles about Gastar Exploration (NASDAQ:GST) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gastar Exploration earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.46135717621 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Imperial Capital cut Gastar Exploration from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Gastar Exploration opened at $0.16 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Gastar Exploration has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.39.

Gastar Exploration (NASDAQ:GST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.02 million.

Gastar Exploration Company Profile

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

