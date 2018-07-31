Gas (GAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $9.76 or 0.00119995 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Bitbns, OKEx and DragonEX. Gas has a market cap of $98.89 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003507 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00390535 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00161261 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Poloniex, OKEx, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance, Gate.io, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Huobi, DragonEX and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

