Gartner (IT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.22 million. Gartner had a positive return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.85. 3,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. Gartner has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $142.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Gartner to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $657,453.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

