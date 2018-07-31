Gap Inc (GPS) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. GAP comprises approximately 1.3% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in GAP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of GAP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). GAP had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other GAP news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 1,000,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $32,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,760,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,314,018.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on GAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

