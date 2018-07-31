Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Director Alex Goor Acquires 17,434 Shares

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Director Alex Goor acquired 17,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,980 shares in the company, valued at $644,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alex Goor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gain Capital alerts:

On Monday, July 30th, Alex Goor acquired 32,434 shares of Gain Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $237,741.22.

On Monday, July 16th, Alex Goor acquired 5,400 shares of Gain Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Alex Goor acquired 7,686 shares of Gain Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,645.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Alex Goor acquired 2,100 shares of Gain Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,750.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Alex Goor acquired 1,640 shares of Gain Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Alex Goor acquired 9,913 shares of Gain Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $79,006.61.

Shares of NYSE:GCAP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 1,084,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,670. The company has a market cap of $317.49 million, a P/E ratio of -32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.95 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luzich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 1,610,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gain Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gain Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.