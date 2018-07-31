Gabelli Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ferro (FOE)

Ferro (NYSE:FOE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Gabelli in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

FOE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of Ferro opened at $22.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ferro has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.06 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $262,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 139,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

