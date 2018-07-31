Gabelli Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ferro (FOE)

Ferro (NYSE:FOE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Gabelli in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
FOE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.
Shares of Ferro opened at $22.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ferro has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $262,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 139,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Ferro Company Profile
Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.
