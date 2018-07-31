Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (GRX) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.38

News coverage about Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund earned a news impact score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.4093214676537 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund traded up $0.05, hitting $10.40, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 49,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,169. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Get Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund alerts:

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.