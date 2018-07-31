FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now expects that the company will earn $5.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.15 to $58.83 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $594,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

