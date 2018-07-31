FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bodycote PLC (BYPLF) Increased by Analyst

Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bodycote in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $12.70 on Monday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

