FY2018 EPS Estimates for XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR (XTEPY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:XTEPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Ye now anticipates that the company will earn $3.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR opened at $58.94 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.30.

About XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR

Xtep International Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sportswear primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including footwear, apparel, and accessory products primarily under the Xtep brand. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear.

