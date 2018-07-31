FY2018 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Raised by Analyst

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $110.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $79.60 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,680.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $11,295,709.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,484 shares of company stock worth $19,325,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

