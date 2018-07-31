FY2018 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. Lifted by Leerink Swann (ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.76. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $490.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 17.00%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.79.

Shares of ALGN opened at $348.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $165.18 and a 52-week high of $385.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total transaction of $502,745.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,250 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $641,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,434 shares of company stock valued at $30,712,419. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

