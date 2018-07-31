FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Number Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – SunTrust Banks raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 115.80%. The company had revenue of $316.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNBR. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Sleep Number stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 974 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $27,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

