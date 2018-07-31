FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Leggett & Platt, Inc. Issued By Gabelli (LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a report issued on Monday, July 30th. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Gabelli also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $220,952.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,452.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

