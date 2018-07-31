FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Comcast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Janedis now anticipates that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 6th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

Comcast opened at $35.46 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $162.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Comcast has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,052,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,120 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Comcast by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,864,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,255,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,968,535,000 after acquiring an additional 567,282 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Comcast by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 33,898,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,158,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.