FundYourselfNow Market Capitalization Tops $425,332.00 (FYN)

FundYourselfNow (CURRENCY:FYN) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One FundYourselfNow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005725 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and COSS. FundYourselfNow has a market cap of $425,332.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of FundYourselfNow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FundYourselfNow has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FundYourselfNow Token Profile

FundYourselfNow’s genesis date was May 13th, 2017. FundYourselfNow’s total supply is 12,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,377 tokens. FundYourselfNow’s official website is www.fundyourselfnow.com . The Reddit community for FundYourselfNow is /r/fundyourselfnow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FundYourselfNow’s official Twitter account is @fundyourselfnow and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FundYourselfNow

FundYourselfNow can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundYourselfNow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundYourselfNow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundYourselfNow using one of the exchanges listed above.

