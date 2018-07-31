Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSTA. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.42) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.80) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner traded down GBX 2.92 ($0.04), reaching GBX 983.08 ($12.92), during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 3,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1 year low of GBX 889.26 ($11.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,124 ($14.77).

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The company reported GBX 62.90 ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Fuller, Smith & Turner had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.93%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This is an increase from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $7.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

In related news, insider James Douglas sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 955 ($12.55), for a total transaction of £22,834.05 ($30,001.38). Also, insider Simon Emeny bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($12,350.55).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, the company is involved in the brewing and distribution of beer, cider, wines, spirits, and soft drinks.

