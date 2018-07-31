FTS International Inc (FTSI) Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for FTS International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for FTS International’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FTS International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FTS International in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

FTS International opened at $12.06 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. FTS International has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $5.02. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,676,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

