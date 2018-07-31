FTI Consulting (FCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $87.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting posted strong second-quarter 2018 results with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It’s unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, statistics, finance and industry under a single platform makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. The company’s shareholder-friendly moves of returning value to shareholders in the form of share repurchases look impressive. In fact, the company outperformed the industry it belongs, on a year-to-date basis. However, FTI Consulting’s international operations exposes it to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. A debt-laden balance sheet acts as a major concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCN. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.10. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $1,004,900.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,615.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,303,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $33,146,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 203,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

