Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 15.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,148,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,955,000 after purchasing an additional 291,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 87.3% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,052,000 after purchasing an additional 497,817 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 12.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 932,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 101,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

Shares of MDSO stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 71,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.57. Medidata Solutions Inc has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.86 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $752,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,478. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Medidata Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.