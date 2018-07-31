Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) Director Purchases $113,550.00 in Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

  • On Monday, July 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,750 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $119,542.50.

FEIM opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

