FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAIL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

FreightCar America traded down $0.13, reaching $17.54, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 90,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,596. The company has a market cap of $219.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.56. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 7,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $117,769.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 9,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $149,084.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 74,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

