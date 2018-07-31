Franklin Financial Network (FSB) Given “Hold” Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their hold rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSB. ValuEngine raised Franklin Financial Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point raised Franklin Financial Network from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Financial Network currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE:FSB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.00. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,009. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $143,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mcdaniel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $31,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,131 shares of company stock valued at $449,021. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 15.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

